BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-20

China stocks dip ahead of Xi-Trump call

Reuters Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 06:56am

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks weakened in choppy trading on Friday, as some investors took profit while awaiting planned talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3 percent to 3,820.09 points at market close, pulling back from a 10-year high. The benchmark index declined 1.3 percent this week, its worst performance since early April.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent, ending the week 0.4 percent lower.

The banking sector index and insurance sector led the losses for the week, down 4.2 percent and 4.4 percent respectively.

The semiconductor index registered a 6.5 percent weekly gain as fresh optimism over China’s artificial intelligence developments continued to lift the sector.

Local chipmaker SMIC and peer Hua Hong rose 12 percent and 11 percent respectively for the week, as Huawei outlined chip and computing power plans, while China redirected its regulatory focus to Nvidia as leverage in the US trade talks. Sentiment was cautious ahead of the scheduled high-level call between Xi and Trump later in the day, with discussions expected to cover the TikTok deal and tariffs.

“There is objectively some profit-taking pressure after the market’s rapid short-term gains,” analysts at Changjiang Securities said.

Still, the view that China’s market is poised for a “slow bull” run remains intact, with more long-term capital and household savings entering the market, they added.

“We continue to expect stronger fund inflows into Chinese equities in the second half of the year, in line with our recent US marketing trip, which saw the highest level of investor interest in China since 2021,” Morgan Stanley said.

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index Chinese stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks dip ahead of Xi-Trump call

Govt set to streamline governance in SOEs

RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

KP healthcare: CDWP recommends Rs18.14bn revised project to Ecnec

No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Advance tax payments: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

Justice Tariq challenges IHC order for restraining him from duty until SJC decision

Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Read more stories