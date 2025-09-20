BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-20

Sindh, Centre agree on ‘National Wheat Policy’

Press Release Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 07:27am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, in a high-level meeting at CM House, agreed on the urgent need to formulate a national food security policy with provincial consultation and to ensure fair support prices for wheat growers to encourage higher production.

Welcoming the federal minister and his delegation, the Chief Minister recalled that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already warned about looming food security challenges. “We must give our farmers a good support price; without it, they won’t grow wheat,” he said.

Rana Tanveer acknowledged the CM’s concerns, adding, “Last year, wheat sowing in the country declined by 6 per cent. The Prime Minister has directed me to meet with you, as the federal government is committed to building strategic wheat reserves.”

Murad Shah informed the meeting that Sindh produced 3.452 million metric tons of wheat in 2024-25, with a current stock of 1.385 million metric tons. He said the province had held several meetings on Sindh and Balochistan’s wheat needs and reserves, and current estimates show sufficient wheat stock until the new harvest.

The CM warned that the absence of a support price last year had dealt a major blow to growers. “Farmers suffered such heavy losses that some were forced to sell their land or switch over to other crops. As a result, wheat was sown on fewer acres, yields declined, and farmers could not afford fertilisers and other inputs,” he said.

Participants agreed that wheat must not be imported, and instead, domestic growers should be encouraged and protected. They noted that wheat prices in the open market currently range between Rs3,300 and Rs4,000 per 40kg, and support policies should benefit farmers directly rather than middlemen.

The meeting decided to draft a comprehensive national wheat policy with provincial input, focusing on farmer support, better procurement mechanisms, and ensuring strategic reserves.

“This year, we must fix a support price so that our growers are protected. Only then can we secure food for our people,” CM Murad Shah concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wheat Rana Tanveer Hussain MNFSR CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah National Wheat Policy Minister for Food Security

Comments

200 characters

Sindh, Centre agree on ‘National Wheat Policy’

Govt set to streamline governance in SOEs

RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

KP healthcare: CDWP recommends Rs18.14bn revised project to Ecnec

No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Advance tax payments: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

Justice Tariq challenges IHC order for restraining him from duty until SJC decision

Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Read more stories