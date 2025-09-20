Global institutions recognizing Pakistan’s economic improvement: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that Pakistan Stock Exchange is breaking records and global institutions are recognizing Pakistan’s economic improvement and declining inflation.

"Respect on the world stage is not achieved by mere slogans or social media outbursts, but through dedication, service to the nation and good governance," the CM said while speaking at the inauguration of electric Bus Project in Sargodha. She unveiled a series of major public welfare announcements aimed at transforming transport, health, and disaster relief sectors in the province.

She announced that 60 electric buses will become operational within Sargodha city and 105 electric buses will be operationalized in Sargodha Division. She reiterated her commitment to ensure free travel for women, senior citizens, students and special persons, emphasizing the importance of accessible and dignified public transport for all.

The Chief Minister further declared that fully damaged houses due to flooding will be compensated with Rs. 1 million, while partially damaged houses will receive Rs. 500,000. She announced that rehabilitation operations for flood victims will start within two weeks. She reaffirmed, “Maryam Nawaz Sharif will not rest until last flood victim is safely rehabilitated and resettled in his home.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, a long-awaited facility has been made operational within one year and will soon be fully functional. She announced that top cardiologists and surgeons are being posted in the institute and accommodation is being provided for medical staff to ensure round-the-clock patient care.

In a significant medical breakthrough, she revealed that Pakistan is the only country in Asia apart from China using Co-ablation technology for non-surgical treatment of cancer through chemotherapy and radiotherapy. She apprised that the Co-ablation Center at Mayo Hospital Lahore is already operational, providing free treatment costing Rs. 1.6 million per patient. She disclosed that similar facilities will be established in Rawalpindi, Multan and in the second phase in Sargodha. Commenting on recent devastating floods in Punjab, the Chief Minister said that the province faced worst flooding in decades, affecting 27 districts and over 5,000 villages. Over 2.5 million people and 2.2 million livestock were rescued and relocated to safer areas. She stated that relief teams delivered food, medicines and milk even to remote areas 10 miles away from main routes.

She added that India's sudden release of water exacerbated flooding, but due to effective preparedness and government's swift response, massive losses were averted. She criticized past governments for neglecting public transport in cities like Sargodha. She said women were forced to travel in unsafe, broken vehicles, but the new electric buses offer a dignified, secure, and modern alternative to them. Each bus is equipped with separate compartments for women, free wi-fi, mobile charging ports and accessibility features for persons with disabilities, she added.

She stated that travel between Bheera and Sargodha, which previously cost Rs. 200 will now cost only Rs. 20 via electric buses, ensuring affordability for the common citizen.

The Chief Minister praised former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their contributions to national development. She noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a ceremonial fighter jet salute in Saudi Arabia and the Saudi government released a special tribute song for Pakistan, symbolizing strengthening of bilateral ties. She strongly criticized previous governments, stating, “In the past, there were only bad news, rising dollar, economic instability and international disputes. Now, with Nawaz Sharif’s return, a new era of good news has begun.”

She stressed that development should not be confined to major cities, adding that Sargodha received electric buses even before Lahore and Rawalpindi. She pledged that development will now begin from smaller cities and will spread across the province, reversing past trend of urban-centric growth.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Sargodha for displaying their staunch loyalty and support. She said, “The love and respect shown by the people of Sargodha will always be remembered.” She requested former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to personally inaugurate Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha next month, acknowledging deep emotional bond between the city and the Sharif family.

