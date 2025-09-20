BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
3 PTI Senators yet to quit key positions

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: Internal fissures have surfaced within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as three of its senators have yet to relinquish key Senate committee positions, despite explicit directives from jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan.

On Friday, senior PTI leader and noted lawyer Senator Hamid Khan resigned from five committees – including those on Kashmir Affairs, Law and Justice, and Commerce – in line with Imran Khan’s call for the party’s parliamentary boycott.

In his resignation letter submitted to the Senate Secretariat, Senator Khan also criticised the 26th Constitutional Amendment, alleging it had eroded judicial independence and weakened the rule of law.

With his resignation, 18 of the party’s 21 senators have now stepped down from committee roles. However, three senators – Saifullah Abro, Faisal Saleem Rehman, and Gurdeep Singh – continue to hold on to their posts, raising questions about unity within the PTI’s Senate ranks.

Repeated attempts to reach the trio remained unsuccessful.

According to party insiders, Senator Abro’s reluctance is tied to alleged business interests connected to his committee chairmanship.

“Committee memberships offer influence and access, which may explain his [Abro] reluctance to resign,” a PTI source said. “For some, these positions are not just symbolic, they are strategic assets.”

Senator Rehman has also not stepped down, with some party members alleging he previously supported the controversial 26th Amendment – a key point of contention between PTI and the ruling coalition.

Gurdeep Singh’s continued committee role is said to stem from personal commitments, though party sources claim he is expected to resign in the coming days.

Meanwhile, newly elected Senator Murad Saeed has yet to take the oath.

Analysts say the dissent may undermine PTI’s political messaging. “When the leadership is incarcerated and calling for action, even minor defiance can affect the party’s image,” said a former PTI senator.

PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Senate, Barrister Ali Zafar, and party spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram could not be reached for comment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

