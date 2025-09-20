British HC meets UAF Vice-Chancellor

FAISALABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, deans and directors during her visit to UAF and discussed the areas of mutual concerns.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including bilateral cooperation, climate changes, academic and research collaborations, food security, agriculture and livestock development. The British High Commissioner expressed her commitment to further strengthening the UK-Pakistan agriculture and academic relationships.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that UAF has 15 UK-funded research projects that will bring tangible result to address the different challenges.

He also told that as many as 430 female students (undergraduate and postgraduate) benefitted from Scotland Pakistan scholarship. He said that with the UK funding, projects on desalination of brackish water; entomology outreach; and super-efficient sustainable cooling solution are underway.

He added that the joint work on the climate changes and soil health are need of the hour to cope with the situation.

