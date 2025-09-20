Punjab sets up strategic wing for market oversight

LAHORE: In a significant step to enhance market oversight and streamline policy-making, the Punjab government has established a strategic management wing under the price control department.

The newly formed wing will operate under the supervision of Additional Director General Price Control, Azooba Azeem, following directives from Secretary Price Control, Dr. Kiran Khurshid.

According to a spokesperson for the department, eight research officers have initially been appointed to the strategic management wing. The wing’s core function will be to gather and analyze data on the demand and supply of essential commodities, including their availability and pricing in both local and international markets. It will also be responsible for integrating digital dashboards and portals of all subsidiary institutions working under the department, ensuring a unified and efficient information-sharing system.

Beyond data consolidation, the strategic management wing will provide real-time updates on ongoing field operations and initiatives across relevant departments. It will also prepare strategic recommendations for policy formulation, track departmental performance, monitor compliance levels, and assess Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Through the use of modern digital tools, the wing aims to facilitate evidence-based policy-making, strengthening the government’s capacity to respond effectively to market dynamics.

