Pakistan

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian flights until October 24

BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2025

Pakistan has extended its ban on the use of its airspace by Indian-registered aircraft for another month, according to a notice issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Friday.

The restriction applies to all Indian-owned and operated aircraft, including those leased from other countries, as well as military flights.

The notification said the ban took effect from 1:00 p.m. on September 19 and will remain in force until 4:59 a.m. on October 24 (local time).

The ban also covers both civil and military aircraft that are either owned by Indian entities or leased for Indian use, the authority confirmed.

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until August 24

Pakistan first imposed the ban in April following heightened tensions with India, and has since issued successive extensions. This marks the fifth consecutive month that Indian flights have been barred from Pakistani airspace.

No reason was cited in the latest notification. The ban is expected to affect Indian carriers operating on international routes, which will be required to reroute flights to avoid Pakistan’s airspace.

