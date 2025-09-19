BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares finish week flat after key central bank verdicts

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 09:44pm

European shares were little changed on Friday, capping an eventful week on a benign note with sentiment that was largely shaped by crucial central bank decisions, including the U.S. Federal Reserve’s widely expected interest rate cut.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.04% lower at 554.81 points, while it was largely flat for the week.

The European banks index led gains for the day, up 1.26% as it rebounded from a slump seen earlier this week.

Defence stocks rose 0.8%, hovering near record highs.

But the overall gains were offset by the media index down 2.4% to an over two-week low, strained by advertising group WPP which closed at its lowest since March 2009.

Energy stocks were also a drag, down 0.8%, as they tracked a drop in oil prices on worries about large supplies.

Even as the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points for the first time since December, its policy outlook remained less dovish than expected, pointing to a measured pace of future cuts and a lack of urgency to launch a full-blown easing cycle.

But the move was enough to lift riskier assets, highlighted by a rally in European technology stocks which became the week’s top-performing sector with a gain of 4.9%.

Further push came from advances in regional semiconductor stocks, rallying in line with global counterparts after a $5 billion deal between Intel and Nvidia.

“The tech story remains really important just for the health of this rally globally. There’s so much investment going into this space. Investors seem to be willing to bet that investments will prove to be productive,” said Kiran Ganesh, multi-asset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, Norway’s central bank also lowered rates by 25 bps this week, while the Bank of England left borrowing rates unchanged this week.

Despite upbeat sentiment following the Fed’s cut, gains were not broad-based, while ongoing worries about high sovereign debt in European economies and the impact of U.S. tariffs kept equities range-bound.

The next catalyst could potentially be a boost from the much-awaited fiscal spending by regional governments. On Thursday, Germany approved the nation’s first annual budget since loosening fiscal rules.

“We are becoming increasingly convinced that even now that both the budgets for 2025 and 2026 have been passed, it will take some time for spending to ramp up,” Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Meanwhile, Italy is likely to get a ratings boost from Fitch later in the day, reflecting the country’s political stability and improving public finances.

Tyre maker Continental jumped 29.3% a day after spinning off Aumovio The auto parts and components supplier gained 1.2%.

Hedge fund Man Group jumped 5.3% after UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Neutral”.

European logistics companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd dropped 5.9% and 4.8%, respectively, as analysts flagged a sharp drop in container freight indices and warned U.S. port volumes could soften.

European shares STOXX 600 European STOXX 600 STOXX index

Comments

200 characters

European shares finish week flat after key central bank verdicts

Pakistan govt finalises plan to roll out RLNG connections nationwide for domestic consumers

After Saudi pact, Pakistan says open to similar defence agreements with other countries

KSE-100 closes nearly flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

PTCL–Telenor merger decision likely within two weeks: CCP chairman

‘Harmain-ul-Sharifain’s protection core of our belief’: PTI, JUI-F welcome Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement

Pakistani rupee registers 31st consecutive gain against US dollar

Pakistan to set up AI and R&D centres under PM’s vision: SAPM

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

‘What a dark moment’: Pakistan regrets US veto of UNSC Gaza ceasefire resolution

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Read more stories