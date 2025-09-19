BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Markets

Palm ends lower, books second weekly loss

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 03:49pm

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier gains and fell on Friday, as the contract tracked losses in rival soyoil at the Chicago exchange and booked a second weekly decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 11 Malaysian ringgit, or 0.25%, to 4,424 ringgit ($1,052.33) a metric ton, at the close.

The futures lost 0.47% for the week.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.26%, while its palm oil contract decreased 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) BOcv1 fell 0.31%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has raised its October crude palm oil reference price to a level that maintains the export duty range at 10%, a statement by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Friday.

In Brazil, farmers are expected to increase the country’s soybean output in the new season, producing nearly 178 million metric tons, Brazilian crop agency Conab said on Thursday.

According to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1-15 rose 2.6% compared to August 1-15, while according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia, they fell 0.1%.

Oil prices dropped on Friday as worries over fuel demand outweighed expectations that the year’s first interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve would trigger more consumption.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.24% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

