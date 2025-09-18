BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
Pakistan

5 killed, 2 injured in blast at Chaman taxi stand

At least five people were killed and two others injured in an explosion at a taxi stand near the...
BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2025 11:02pm

At least five people were killed and two others injured in an explosion at a taxi stand near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

The blast occurred at the busy taxi stand, after which the dead and injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Police, Levies, and other security personnel reached the site immediately and cordoned off the area, while a bomb disposal squad began collecting forensic evidence. The nature and motive of the explosion are being investigated.

The Balochistan government strongly condemned the incident and ordered an immediate inquiry. In a statement, the provincial home department said security forces were securing the site and urged the public to avoid spreading rumors and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to maintain order.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Comments

