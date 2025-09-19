BML 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.84%)
BOP 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.78%)
CNERGY 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CPHL 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.01%)
DCL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
DGKC 245.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.03%)
FCCL 59.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
HUBC 204.30 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (3.34%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.32%)
MLCF 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.31%)
NBP 189.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PAEL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.65%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.78%)
PIBTL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.34%)
POWER 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 194.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.18%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.58%)
PTC 25.82 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (6.52%)
SNGP 134.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
SSGC 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
TELE 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
TREET 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.36%)
TRG 78.88 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.76%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
BR100 16,423 Increased By 116 (0.71%)
BR30 52,327 Increased By 789.9 (1.53%)
KSE100 158,352 Increased By 398.7 (0.25%)
KSE30 48,337 Increased By 138.3 (0.29%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 194.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18%

PPL earnings decline 22% in FY25

BR Web Desk Published 19 Sep, 2025 12:26pm

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) lowered over 22% to clock in at Rs89.95 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

In the same period last year, the exploration and production company saw PAT of Rs115.48 billion.

As per the E&P’s latest financial results provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the board of directors met on September 19 to review the company’s financial and operational performance and recommended a final cash dividend of Rs2.5 per share, i.e. 25% on ordinary shares.

This is in addition to interim cash dividends of Rs5 per share, i.e. 50% on ordinary and Rs3 per share, i.e. 30% on convertible preference shares already paid during the year.

Earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs33.06 in FY25 as compared to EPS of Rs42.44 in the same period last year (SPLY).

The decline comes on the back of lower revenues and higher taxation during the period.

On a consolidated basis, PPL’s revenue from contracts with customers clocked in at Rs244.98 billion in FY25 compared to Rs291.24 billion in SPLY, which is a decrease of nearly 16%.

Consequently, the company’s gross profit declined by nearly 20%, clocking in at Rs152.61 billion in FY25, compared to Rs189.89 billion in SPLY.

As a result, the company’s profit margin lowered to 62.3% in FY25, as compared to 65.2% in the same period previous year

The E&P saw a decline of 2% in its exportation and administrative expenses in FY25, which clocked in at Rs25.34 billion.

However, its cost of finance increased to Rs2.48 billion in FY25, as compared to Rs1.65 billion in the same period last year, a jump of over 50%.

The E&Ps paid Rs11.76 billion in other charges in FY25. On the other hand, the other income saw a significant increase of 38%, clocking in at Rs24.19 billion in FY25, compared to Rs17.53 billion in SPLY.

Consequently, PPL posted a profit before tax of Rs136.8 billion in FY25, down 15% from Rs160.3 billion in FY24.

In FY25, the E&P paid taxes to the tune of Rs46.9 billion, as compared to Rs44.8 billion in SPLY, an increase of 5%.

PPL was incorporated in Pakistan in 1950 with the main objectives of conducting exploration, prospecting, development and production of oil and natural gas resources.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL PSX psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX stocks PSX listed companies PPL financial results

Comments

200 characters

PPL earnings decline 22% in FY25

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Denmark’s Danida extends first concessional loan to Pakistan

Oil prices fall as demand concerns overshadow buoyancy on US rate cut

Apple’s iPhone 17 launch draws hundreds in long queue at its Beijing store

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

Read more stories