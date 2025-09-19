PPL earnings decline 22% in FY25

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) lowered over 22% to clock in at Rs89.95 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

In the same period last year, the exploration and production company saw PAT of Rs115.48 billion.

As per the E&P’s latest financial results provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the board of directors met on September 19 to review the company’s financial and operational performance and recommended a final cash dividend of Rs2.5 per share, i.e. 25% on ordinary shares.

This is in addition to interim cash dividends of Rs5 per share, i.e. 50% on ordinary and Rs3 per share, i.e. 30% on convertible preference shares already paid during the year.

Earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs33.06 in FY25 as compared to EPS of Rs42.44 in the same period last year (SPLY).

The decline comes on the back of lower revenues and higher taxation during the period.

On a consolidated basis, PPL’s revenue from contracts with customers clocked in at Rs244.98 billion in FY25 compared to Rs291.24 billion in SPLY, which is a decrease of nearly 16%.

Consequently, the company’s gross profit declined by nearly 20%, clocking in at Rs152.61 billion in FY25, compared to Rs189.89 billion in SPLY.

As a result, the company’s profit margin lowered to 62.3% in FY25, as compared to 65.2% in the same period previous year

The E&P saw a decline of 2% in its exportation and administrative expenses in FY25, which clocked in at Rs25.34 billion.

However, its cost of finance increased to Rs2.48 billion in FY25, as compared to Rs1.65 billion in the same period last year, a jump of over 50%.

The E&Ps paid Rs11.76 billion in other charges in FY25. On the other hand, the other income saw a significant increase of 38%, clocking in at Rs24.19 billion in FY25, compared to Rs17.53 billion in SPLY.

Consequently, PPL posted a profit before tax of Rs136.8 billion in FY25, down 15% from Rs160.3 billion in FY24.

In FY25, the E&P paid taxes to the tune of Rs46.9 billion, as compared to Rs44.8 billion in SPLY, an increase of 5%.

PPL was incorporated in Pakistan in 1950 with the main objectives of conducting exploration, prospecting, development and production of oil and natural gas resources.