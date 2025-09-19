BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.94%)
BOP 26.18 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.63%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.45%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
DCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
DGKC 247.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.56%)
FCCL 59.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.81%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.74%)
GCIL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
HUBC 204.51 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.45%)
KEL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.13%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.94%)
MLCF 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
NBP 191.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.95%)
PAEL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.92%)
PIBTL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.4%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 190.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.8%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
PTC 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.43%)
SNGP 133.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
TRG 79.31 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.32%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,385 Increased By 77.8 (0.48%)
BR30 52,511 Increased By 973.9 (1.89%)
KSE100 158,537 Increased By 583.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 48,403 Increased By 204.3 (0.42%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan holds steady ahead of Trump-Xi call

  • The onshore yuan was 0.02% higher at 7.1117 per dollar
Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 10:55am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan held steady against the dollar on Friday, even as the central bank set its midpoint at a more than three-week low, with investors waiting on leads from a potentially crucial phone call between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

Trade relations between Washington and Beijing have long been one of the key factors influencing the yuan’s value and market sentiment over the past few years, and the call due later in the session could affect the outlook of the Chinese currency.

A framework agreement to switch short-video app TikTok to U.S.-controlled ownership will be confirmed in the call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while talks about a trade truce is also expected on the agenda.

“Trump and Xi will hold a call tonight, which is expected to formalize an agreement on TikTok and signal a possible easing of trade tensions,” said Chang Wei Liang, FX & credit strategist at DBS.

As of 0404 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.02% higher at 7.1117 per dollar, while its offshore counterpart was down about 0.01% in Asian trade to 7.1101.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1128 per dollar, its weakest since August 26 and 46 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1174.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

Investors have been carefully gauging the central bank’s daily guidance fix for any subtle changes in the official stance after the Chinese currency gradually rose to the strongest level since November in recent sessions, currency traders and analysts said.

The much weakened yuan midpoint fixing could suggest that the central bank still prefers a measured yuan appreciation, said a trader at a Chinese bank, noting neither rapid appreciation nor depreciation is ideal from the PBOC’s perspective.

Separately, a recent sharp stock rally has prompted some global investment houses to revise up their yuan forecasts.

“China A-shares have outperformed the S&P 500 and most Asian indices, but the equity rally in China has thus far been domestically driven,” said Abbas Keshvani, Asia macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

“If foreigners were to shed their aversion to China stocks and wade in, it could drive yuan outperformance, instead of mere dollar-driven appreciation.”

They expect the yuan to trade at 7.08 per dollar at end-2025, and 7.0 at end-2026, versus 7.2 and 7.08, respectively, in a previous prediction.

China’s stock market has been on a tear, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index hovering near its 10-year highs.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan holds steady ahead of Trump-Xi call

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Oil little changed as demand concerns overshadow US rate cut buoyancy

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

OGDCL brings Soghri North Well-1 into production

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Read more stories