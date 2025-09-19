BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.94%)
Malaysia raises October palm oil reference price, keeps export duty at 10%

  • The September reference price was 4,053.43 ringgit a ton, and incurred a duty of 10%
Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 10:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has raised its October crude palm oil reference price to a level that maintains the export duty range at 10%, a statement by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Friday.

The world’s second largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 4268.68 ringgit ($1,015.87) per metric ton for October.

The September reference price was 4,053.43 ringgit a ton, and incurred a duty of 10%.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-ton range.

The maximum tax rate is set at 10% when prices exceed 4,050 ringgit a ton.

