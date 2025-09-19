World
Fitch says Nepal’s political unrest risks economic outlook, credit metrics
- Calm has returned, but we believe the violence has dampened near-term growth prospects by curbing normal economic activity
Recent social unrest in Nepal has heightened risks to the country’s economic and fiscal outlook and may pressure its credit metrics, rating firm Fitch said on Friday.
“Calm has returned, but we believe the violence has dampened near-term growth prospects by curbing normal economic activity, and hurting consumer and business confidence,” Fitch said.
