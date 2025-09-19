BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.94%)
BOP 26.18 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.63%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.45%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
DCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
DGKC 247.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.56%)
FCCL 59.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.81%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.74%)
GCIL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
HUBC 204.51 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.45%)
KEL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.13%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.94%)
MLCF 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
NBP 191.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.95%)
PAEL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.92%)
PIBTL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.4%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 190.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.8%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
PTC 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.43%)
SNGP 133.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
TRG 79.31 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.32%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,385 Increased By 77.8 (0.48%)
BR30 52,511 Increased By 973.9 (1.89%)
KSE100 158,537 Increased By 583.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 48,403 Increased By 204.3 (0.42%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump and Xi seek TikTok win to break US-China gridlock

  • The agreement is at the top of the agenda alongside trade for the leaders' first known call in three months
Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 09:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will seek an agreement on Friday to help keep the video app TikTok online in the U.S. and ease tensions between two superpowers locked in a standoff over trade.

The agreement is at the top of the agenda alongside trade for the leaders’ first known call in three months, expected on Friday morning, U.S. officials said.

Trump and Xi’s effort to steady relations comes as the two governments have been discussing a potential in-person summit between Xi and Trump during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea on October 30-November 1, Reuters has reported.

Beijing’s sign-off is one of the hurdles Trump needed to clear to keep TikTok open. Congress had ordered the app shut down for U.S. users by January 2025 if its U.S. assets weren’t sold by Chinese owner ByteDance.

Trump has declined to enforce the law while his administration looks for a new owner, but also because he worries a ban on the app would anger TikTok’s huge user base and disrupt political communications.

“I like TikTok; it helped get me elected,” Trump said during a press conference on Thursday. “TikTok has tremendous value. The United States has that value in its hand because we’re the ones that have to approve it.”

Key questions about the deal remain.

It’s not clear the precise ownership structure of the company, how much control China will retain or whether Congress will approve.

The deal would transfer TikTok’s US assets to US owners from ByteDance, Reuters has reported. Sources familiar with the deal said US TikTok would still make use of ByteDance’s algorithm.

That arrangement worries lawmakers concerned, that Beijing could spy on Americans or conduct influence operations through the app.

China has said there is no evidence of a national security threat posed by the app.

ICY Relations

Trump has positioned his foreign policy approach as one of peace-seeking and deal-making. Relations remain icy between the world’s two biggest economies.

“We’re pretty close to a deal,” Trump said on Thursday, in an apparent reference to larger trade talks. “We may do an extension with China, but it’s an extension based on the same terms that we have right now, which are pretty good terms.”

Other key issues include competition between both sides on semiconductors and other advanced technologies.

The U.S. wants more Chinese purchases of U.S.-harvested soybeans and Boeing airplanes.

The U.S. is also demanding that China crack down on the export of fentanyl-related chemicals, a major cause of U.S. overdose deaths.

Beijing has accused Washington of distorting the issue.

Recent data point to slowing economies in both China and the United States.

Since retaking office in January, Trump sharply hiked tariffs across the board and singled out China’s export-oriented economy, with especially punitive rates.

That prompted China to respond in kind.

Tariff rates on both sides of the Pacific rose to triple-digit percentages in April.

A succession of limited agreements since May paused the tit-for-tat tariff war between the countries.

They also set aside issues that led to China choking off rare-earth magnets that Washington needs to make high-tech gadgets.

Trump had blocked Beijing’s access to semiconductor design software, jet engines and some chemicals.

“China’s effective use of sticks (rare earths) and carrots (TikTok) has turned things heavily in their favor,” said Scott Kennedy, head of the Chinese Business and Economics program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank.

Tariffs, a tax on U.S. importers, have been a key plank of Trump’s economic policy. He’s raised them to the highest levels in nearly a century.

The Republican has portrayed tariffs as an elixir that can recoup lost manufacturing jobs, cut chronic federal government deficits, correct perceived trade imbalances and bend foreign countries to Washington’s will.

Despite the tariffs, China remains the U.S.’ third-largest trading partner and the source of its largest bilateral trade deficit in goods.

Trump has threatened but so far withheld punitive tariffs, against Chinese exports related to the country’s purchases of Russian oil.

At the same time, regional worries are multiplying over Taiwan, and the South China Sea, risky flashpoints that struggle to command as much attention in Washington as the Russia-Ukraine and Gaza wars.

“Heads-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington.

In an early sign of goodwill prior to the call, China permitted the departure of Wells Fargo banker Chenyue Mao, who had been prevented from returning to the United States for several months.

TikTok US President Donald Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation TikTok videos ByteDance’s TikToker abduction case President Donald Trump’s tariffs tiktok deal Russia Ukraine and Gaza wars US China gridlock

Comments

200 characters

Trump and Xi seek TikTok win to break US-China gridlock

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains over 400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Oil little changed as demand concerns overshadow US rate cut buoyancy

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

OGDCL brings Soghri North Well-1 into production

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Read more stories