BISP payment system: Stakeholders urged to create synergy

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmad has stressed the importance of innovation and collaboration among all stakeholders to create synergy in the BISP payment system.

He shared these views in a meeting held on Thursday to review measures for developing a modern cash distribution system for the BISP beneficiaries.

Actionable and practical solutions will be a key to ensuring a smooth and effective rollout of the new reforms, the secretary said. He said that the use of technology is essential for transparency in any payment model.

Chairperson of the BISP Senator Rubina Khalid said that the BISP is committed to adopting a modern and transparent payment mechanism that guarantees timely, convenient, and respectful service to all beneficiaries.

