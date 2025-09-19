BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
SBP to mark Women Entrepreneurship Day in Nov

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced to celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day (WED) 2025 on November 19, organizing activities nationwide through its 16 field offices. The main ceremony will be held at SBP Karachi.

Last year, WED brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including international and local partner institutions, banks, civil society organizations, and successful women entrepreneurs, all reaffirming SBP’s commitment to increasing women’s participation in Pakistan’s economy.

As part of the nationwide outreach, SBP conducted over 50 sessions, engaging more than 1,500 women entrepreneurs. Banks collectively disbursed approximately PKR 24 billion to over 20,000 women-led businesses. The event concluded with awards and recognition for both outstanding women entrepreneurs and banks that demonstrated leadership in promoting women’s economic inclusion.

Building on this momentum, WED 2025 will once again bring together senior officials from financial institutions, women’s chambers, and entrepreneurial networks to highlight the growing role of women in Pakistan’s economy. This year’s programme includes nationwide workshops, awareness campaigns on financing schemes, and mentorship programs, all aimed at strengthening women’s financial inclusion and entrepreneurial capabilities.

The main ceremony will feature awards recognizing high-performing banks and women-led businesses across several categories, including Innovative Leadership, Social Impact, Sustainability Champion, and Resilience. In addition, the winners of the Business Idea Competition 2025 will be announced, showcasing innovative solutions proposed by aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Women Entrepreneurship Day is a global initiative celebrating women who drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute significantly to economic growth. Through WED 2025, SBP and its partners reaffirm their commitment to building a more inclusive financial ecosystem and inspiring more women across Pakistan to pursue entrepreneurship.

