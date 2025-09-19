Murad urges incentives for wheat growers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a joint meeting of Agriculture, Food and Finance Departments, stressed that ensuring food security is a top priority as per the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The CM noted that in 2023-24, 4.592 MMT of wheat were produced in Sindh, while it dropped to 3.542 MMT due to the absence of a support price.

It was pointed out that Sindh harvested 3,542,510 tons of wheat this year, with an average yield of 28.70 maund per acre.

Shah warned that such trends could trigger a food security crisis. “If we don’t support our growers, we may be forced to import wheat. The solution is to incentivise farmers so they grow more wheat,” he said.

Sindh currently holds 1,265,380 MT of wheat stock, while Pakistan’s total reserves stand at 4,701,682 MT. Together, Sindh and Balochistan require approximately 400,000 tons of oil per month to meet their domestic demand. At this, the CM said that Sindh has enough wheat stocks to meet the requirements of the province till the new crops in March.

The CM directed the Chief Secretary to convene a joint session with the Food, Agriculture, and Finance Departments to present a comprehensive incentive plan for wheat farmers.

“This is the time to step up and support growers. Increasing wheat cultivation is the only way to guarantee food security for our people,” he concluded.

