BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 246.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.5%)
FCCL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.67%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
HUBC 197.31 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.1%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
NBP 189.89 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (4.2%)
PAEL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.36%)
PREMA 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.89%)
PRL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (9.55%)
PTC 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.1%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TELE 9.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.17%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-19

Murad urges incentives for wheat growers

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a joint meeting of Agriculture, Food and Finance Departments, stressed that ensuring food security is a top priority as per the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The CM noted that in 2023-24, 4.592 MMT of wheat were produced in Sindh, while it dropped to 3.542 MMT due to the absence of a support price.

It was pointed out that Sindh harvested 3,542,510 tons of wheat this year, with an average yield of 28.70 maund per acre.

Shah warned that such trends could trigger a food security crisis. “If we don’t support our growers, we may be forced to import wheat. The solution is to incentivise farmers so they grow more wheat,” he said.

Sindh currently holds 1,265,380 MT of wheat stock, while Pakistan’s total reserves stand at 4,701,682 MT. Together, Sindh and Balochistan require approximately 400,000 tons of oil per month to meet their domestic demand. At this, the CM said that Sindh has enough wheat stocks to meet the requirements of the province till the new crops in March.

The CM directed the Chief Secretary to convene a joint session with the Food, Agriculture, and Finance Departments to present a comprehensive incentive plan for wheat farmers.

“This is the time to step up and support growers. Increasing wheat cultivation is the only way to guarantee food security for our people,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wheat Sindh CM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wheat growers CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah

Comments

200 characters

Murad urges incentives for wheat growers

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Riyadh set to expand trade & investment: PM Shehbaz

India analysing ‘implications’ of Pak-Saudi agreement

All federal & provincial govt payments to go digital by June 2026 in Pakistan

Discounted tickets inflict Rs9bn loss on PIACL in 2011-16

Aurangzeb, EU envoy discuss economic cooperation

Donkey hides: Export restricted to designated slaughterhouses in GFZ

Read more stories