Trade stands at USD8.87m: Gilani for direct air, sea links with Maldives

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani highlighted that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the Maldives stood at USD8.87 million in 2024-25 and stressed that direct air and sea links could help unlock the trade’s potential.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation from the Maldives led by Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis.

The Acting President welcomed and received the delegation at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The Acting President noted that Pakistan and the Maldives enjoy a relationship marked by mutual trust and shared values. Recalling the meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in 2024, as well as earlier leadership-level contacts, he said these exchanges reflect the warmth and depth of the bilateral relationship.

Gilani emphasised the need to maintain this momentum and expand ties across a wide range of sectors, including trade, tourism, education, health, youth development, climate cooperation, and defence. He also noted Pakistan’s ability to meet Maldivian demand for textiles, rice, cement, meat, fruits, vegetables, and pharmaceuticals, and reiterated Pakistan’s interest in strengthening defence cooperation.

He highlighted Pakistan’s pride in contributing to the Maldives’ development and welfare, noting the Parliament building in Malé as a lasting symbol of friendship between the two nations. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Maldivian progress, particularly through scholarships for students pursuing studies in medicine, engineering, pharmacy, and dentistry.

Gilani also highlighted the importance of promoting tourism cooperation and learning from each other’s expertise in this vital sector.

On regional matters, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace and cooperation in South Asia and reviving SAARC as a platform for regional development, expressing hope that the Maldives would play an active role.

Referring to the developments in Jammu and Kashmir since April 2025, he reiterated that a peaceful resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is essential for lasting peace in the region.

He also handed over an invitation to Abdul Raheem Abdulla to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, scheduled to be held in Islamabad in November 2025.

Abdul Raheem Abdulla said the Maldives regards Pakistan as a close partner in the region. Continued high-level engagements such as this, he added, will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He also said the Maldives greatly values Pakistan’s support, particularly in education, health and trade, and is grateful for the scholarships offered to Maldivian students and the contributions of Pakistani professionals serving in key sectors.

The delegation also conveyed to Gilani that the Maldives, as a Muslim nation, stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine, particularly those in Gaza.

Senators Sherry Rehman, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, and Shahadat Awan were present in the meeting.

