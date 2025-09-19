BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Exemplar approves Grow Safe as RTP

Published 19 Sep, 2025

KARACHI: Exemplar Global Inc, a globally recognized US-based organization specializing in professional training and certification, has officially approved Grow Safe as a Recognized Training Provider (RTP).

The approval, earned by fulfilling a strict merit-based criteria, authorizes GSPL to deliver globally accredited ISO Lead Auditor Courses under the accreditor's banner. The organization is already ISO-certified for Quality, Health, Safety and Environment Management Systems with Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC) and International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

The newly approved training scope includes: ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 -Environmental Management Systems, ISO 17025:2017 - Testing and Calibration Laboratories, ISO 22000:2018 -Food Safety Management Systems, ISO 27001:2022 - Information Security Management Systems, ISO 45001:2018 - Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems, ISO 50001:2018 - Energy Management Systems.

This partnership will enable local organizations and professionals across various sectors to gain world-class ISO Lead Auditor certifications through a provider they can trust. With a track record of serving over 250 corporate clients and training over 50,000 industry professionals, Grow Safe is now a trusted name in corporate training, compliance, and capacity building.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

