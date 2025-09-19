BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Enhanced bilateral cooperation: Aurangzeb, Syrian envoy discuss avenues

Press Release Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: H.E. Dr Ramez Alraee, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to Pakistan, called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a focus on further strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Syria and exploring avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Finance Minister appreciated the improving situation in Syria and the gradual return to normalcy.

He expressed the hope that the removal of sanctions by the United States would help Syria reintegrate into the international system and open up opportunities for investment and bilateral trade. He assured the Ambassador of Pakistan’s full support to Syria in every possible way, noting that the people of both countries share deep bonds of affection and empathy.

Ambassador Alraee said that, having served in Pakistan for almost three years, he considered Pakistan his second home and saw himself as not only Syria’s Ambassador to Pakistan but also as a well-wisher of Pakistan, always striving to promote the historic brotherly ties between the two nations.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the country’s political leadership for extending full political and diplomatic support to Syria following the recent Israeli aggression. He also expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for standing with the people of Syria, recalling in particular the humanitarian aid sent by Pakistan after the devastating 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake.

Ambassador Alraee reaffirmed his commitment to promoting bilateral trade and commerce between the two countries and emphasized the importance of facilitating exchanges of official and business delegations to further strengthen economic and people-to-people ties.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to deepen the friendly relations between Pakistan and Syria and to work together for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

