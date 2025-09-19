BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
India analysing ‘implications’ of Pak-Saudi agreement

Monitoring Desk Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 09:00am

KARACHI: India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that it was analysing the “implications” of the recent mutual defence deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for its own national security.

Pakis­tan and Saudi Arabia entered into a landmark mutual defence agreement.

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

In a statement issued on today’s development, the Indian MEA said: “We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains.”

It added that the Indian government was already aware that the development, which it said “formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries”, was under consideration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

