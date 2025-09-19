Riyadh set to expand trade & investment: PM Shehbaz

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he was deeply touched by the heart-warming welcome, accorded to him by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to Riyadh during which both Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan elevated their long-standing security partnership by signing a mutual defence pact, stating: “Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

In a post uploaded on his X timeline, Shehbaz Sharif said “Deeply touched by the heart-warming welcome, accorded to me by my dear brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on my visit to Riyadh.”

The prime minister said that from the unprecedented escort provided to his aircraft by the Royal Saudi Air Force jets to the smartly turned out guard of the Saudi Armed Forces, the welcome reception spoke volumes about the abiding love and mutual respect between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign landmark strategic mutual defense agreement

Shehbaz Sharif said his “most cordial” talks with the Crown Prince covered a wide range of issues, reviewing regional challenges and enhancing bilateral cooperation, deeply admiring the Saudi leader’s vision and leadership that he provided to the Muslim world.

On the bilateral front, the PM said that he greatly valued the Crown Prince’s consistent support and his keen interest in expanding Saudi investments, trade and business ties between the two countries.

“It is my fervent prayer that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia’s friendship continues to flourish and attain new heights of glory. Insha-Allah,” he added.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are now standing shoulder to shoulder in ranks against the enemy.

In a post on his X timeline, Khawaja Asif said “The history of fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is at an important turning point. Two brotherly countries standing in ranks against the enemy and shoulder to shoulder. Under the shade of the Mighty Lord, Insha’Allah, the entire Ummah will unite against the common enemy. Long live Pakistan, long live the Muslim Ummah.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, in a post on X platform, said “Saudi Arabia and Pakistan… (are) standing side by side against the aggressor.. Always and forever.”