IK writes to CJP, complains about ‘travesty’ of justice

Terence J Sigamony Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan wherein he expressed grievances over several matters, including the conditions he is being kept in the Adiala Jail.

Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, along with Latif Khosa, on Thursday delivered a three-page letter to CJP Yahya Afridi.

The letter begins with complaints about jail conditions, saying: “For over 772 days, from a cage measuring 9 x 11, from a dungeon of enforced silence, isolation and incommunicado, I have endured continued solitary confinement … All access to books and newspapers has been denied to me.”

Imran Khan writes letter to CJP, urges action on ‘poor’ rule of law in country

He claimed that his meetings with his lawyers and family are “arbitrarily cancelled” and that his sons were barred from talking to him on the phone. The PTI founder further said that political workers were also not allowed to see him.

“My sons are deprived of the most basic right: to speak to their father on the phone. Political workers are not allowed to see me at all. This has not been lawful imprisonment since its inception; it is only calculated psychological torture, crafted to break my will and through me, the spirit of 251 million Pakistanis. It is an ongoing assault on the Constitution, the rule of law, and the democratic future of my beloved homeland, Pakistan.”

“My wife, Bushra Bibi, endlessly, yet patiently endures inhumane and degrading treatment by the Colonel giving orders. She remains in solitary confinement, deprived of medical treatment, denied access to television, no books, no connection to the outside world. Her health continues to deteriorate, yet her doctor is barred from examining her, let alone provide her any treatment. Pakistani law expressly grants women special concessions for bail, solely owing to their gender.”

The letter mentioned that the PTI secured a landslide victory in the February 8, 2024, elections. Yet, the mandate of the people was stolen overnight, turning democracy into a farce and the Constitution into a casualty.

The same has been sanctioned and rubber-stamped by the leaked report of Commonwealth 2024. The so-called 26th Constitutional Amendment has been used as a tool to sanctify this electoral dacoity, while Petitions challenging it lie unheard in your court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

