PMIC launches first commercial paper to boost liquidity and climate resilience

Press Release Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 07:14am

KARACHI: Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC) has successfully issued its first rated, unsecured Rs 2.5 billion Privately Placed Commercial Paper (CP), with Askari Bank Limited acting as Mandated Lead Advisor and Arranger.

This landmark issuance marks PMIC’s entry into the domestic capital markets and represents a strategic step to reinforce liquidity while building resilience against climate and economic shocks.

By channelling investments from mutual funds, PMIC is unlocking new avenues of capital to support the microfinance sector’s growth and financial Inclusion and climate adaptation, rehabilitation, and resilience initiatives—particularly benefiting vulnerable communities and women borrowers who are disproportionately affected by climate change.

The transaction was supported by leading capital market stakeholders, including Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited as Issue and Paying Agent, Haidermota & Company (HMCO) as Legal Counsel, and VIS Credit Rating Company Limited as the Instrument Rating Agency. Prominent investors included MCB Investment Management Limited, Alfalah Asset Management Limited, JS Investments Limited, National Investment Trust Limited, NBP Fund Management Limited, and Pak China Investment Company Limited.

“This milestone marks the next phase for PMIC in introducing the microfinance sector to capital market investors,” said Yasir Ashfaq, CEO of PMIC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

