BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 246.07 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.32%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.78%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
HUBC 197.69 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.3%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.1%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 108.13 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
NBP 189.69 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (4.09%)
PAEL 55.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.74 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.22%)
PREMA 43.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.63%)
PRL 36.78 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (9.37%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.5%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.05%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
TRG 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-19

Approval granted to set up new cement plant

Recorder Report Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 07:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved setting up a new cement plant in Chakwal. The Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation gave the green signal for the issuance of a no-objection certificate to Gharibwal Cement Limited for establishing a cement plant in Chakwal.

During the meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee, chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday, the committee also reviewed and approved other recommendations presented by various departments. These included amendments to the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority Act 2016, inclusion of the CBD Sialkot Site into the Site Development Zone under PCBDDA, and exemption of development agencies from conversion charges for setting up Special Economic Zones.

Proposals also included granting a charter to Akhuwat Institute in Kasur, amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act 2025, and the establishment of the Miners Welfare Board and Mines Labour Housing Board.

While addressing the meeting, the Finance Minister described the approval of a new cement plant in Chakwal as a milestone for industrial growth that would support the construction sector and stabilise the local economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cement Punjab government Cement sector cement plant

Comments

200 characters

Approval granted to set up new cement plant

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

Jul-Aug FDI into Pakistan dips 22pc to USD364.3m

Reko Diq: ECC ups Phase-1 project cost to USD7.723bn

Duties were temporary steps to curb imports: FBR

Riyadh set to expand trade & investment: PM Shehbaz

India analysing ‘implications’ of Pak-Saudi agreement

All federal & provincial govt payments to go digital by June 2026 in Pakistan

Discounted tickets inflict Rs9bn loss on PIACL in 2011-16

Aurangzeb, EU envoy discuss economic cooperation

Donkey hides: Export restricted to designated slaughterhouses in GFZ

Read more stories