‘Make Islamabad Green Again’: EWCA holds ‘plantation event’ at Yadgar-e-Dastoor

ISLAMABAD: The East-West Centre Association (EWCA) Islamabad Chapter hosted its plantation event “Make Islamabad Green Again” at Yadgar-e-Dastoor.

Marta Aparicio from the Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy in Islamabad attended as a special guest and inaugurated the event by planting the first sapling.

Citizens from different walks of life came together to plant saplings and raise awareness about the importance of reforestation.

President EWCA Islamabad Chapter Afzal Khan, along with board members Afsha Hashmi, Shakirullah Khan, and Tahir Amin, led the event. Former office bearers of the Islamabad Chapter also joined and actively participated in the tree-planting drive.

Former Senator and Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, Semee Ezdi was also present on the occasion. She appreciated the EWCA-Islamabad Chapter’s efforts to highlight environmental challenges.

The highlight of the event was the children’s enthusiasm. Five-year-old Ahmed Khan thought all along that it was a school activity. He called it a “plantation competition” and eagerly exclaimed, “I want a longer plantation competition!”

Tired after shoveling mud and planting saplings, the children and elders returned to the reception table at the end of the hour-and-a-half-long activity, where the EWCA-IC team warmly served them desserts.

Eight-year-old Zara Sher especially enjoyed the treat. While her elder siblings kept reminding her that she already had one cup, the EWCA-IC team was delighted to offer her another. After all, she had had a long day!

