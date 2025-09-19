Unlocking the ‘Via Factor’

Pakistan has long been described as a country of immense promise but limited progress. Our land is fertile, our mountains rich in minerals, and our people among the most hardworking in the world.

We are the fourth-largest producer of cotton and the second-largest producer of salt. Yet, despite this abundance, we find ourselves in a constant state of struggle, circling back to the same questions every decade ‘Why does potential never turn into prosperity?”

The answer does not lie in what we lack. It lies in how we fail to use what we have. What is missing is what I call the “Via Factor” the bridge between possibility and achievement. Without it, policies remain words on paper, resources remain buried or underutilized, and talented people remain sidelined.

For far too long, our politics has been about survival. Each government arrives with bold claims but soon finds itself trapped in firefighting, plugging one hole while another bursts open.

Debt repayments swallow nearly half of our budget, leaving little for education, innovation, or infrastructure. Instead of building, we keep borrowing. I sometimes think of Pakistan as a farmer who owns fertile land but spends all his time paying off loans rather than planting seeds. Others invest in research and technology while we remain stuck patching up old walls.

Until we shift from survival to building, the ‘Via Factor’ will remain out of reach.

The real key is leadership. Pakistan needs a different kind of leadership, one that blends technical expertise with political vision. Economists and technocrats alone cannot transform the country, and nor can politicians or bureaucrats acting alone. It must be a coalition of minds, where data matters more than slogans and delivery matters more than rhetoric.

Countries like Vietnam and Malaysia have shown how this kind of hybrid leadership can transform economies. They combined competence with ambition. We must do the same if we are to stop repeating our mistakes.

Money, of course, is always an obstacle. With little fiscal space left, we must learn to think beyond the state’s wallet. Public-private partnerships could finance smart cities and renewable energy projects that create jobs and reduce dependence on imported fuel. Imagine Karachi or Lahore powered not by outdated grids but by clean energy hubs designed in partnership with global investors. Such a future is possible if we dare to step out of old ways of thinking.

Technology, too, must become part of our solution. Simple reforms like digital tax collection and e-governance can close loopholes, expand revenues, and limit corruption. Consider that nearly 40 percent of our economy is informal businesses operating outside the tax net. Bringing even a portion of them into the system could boost revenues and give workers stability. This is low-hanging fruit, yet we hesitate to pick it.

Talent is another area where we fall short. Much is said about the brain drain and how to bring Pakistanis back from abroad. But the truth is that talent is not only overseas, it is also right here. Our entrepreneurs and engineers brim with ideas but are suffocated by red tape and lack of financing.

The ‘Via Factor’ means creating an environment where both local and overseas talent can thrive. India has shown how to harness its diaspora by building bridges across borders rather than only focusing on bringing people back. Pakistan must do the same, while also giving its homegrown talent the space and recognition it deserves.

The time for endless debate is over. We do not suffer from a shortage of plans or blueprints. We suffer from a shortage of action. The ‘Via Factor’ is what will connect our words to results, our resources to progress, our talent to opportunity. Without it, we will remain trapped in cycles of waste and disappointment. With it, Pakistan could finally move from being a country of unfulfilled promises to one that delivers on its potential.

Our future will not be defined by what we have but by how we use it. The ‘Via Factor’ is our chance to unlock the promise we have carried for too long. The question is whether we have the courage to finally take that path.

