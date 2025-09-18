BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 246.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.5%)
FCCL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.67%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
HUBC 197.31 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.1%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
NBP 189.89 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (4.2%)
PAEL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.36%)
PREMA 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.89%)
PRL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (9.55%)
PTC 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.1%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TELE 9.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.17%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Startup Recorder

BusCaro raises $2m to ‘expand work and mission’

  • BusCaro currently enjoys annual recurring revenues of more than $6 million, reports say
BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2025

Commuting startup BusCaro announced it has raised $2 million in a round led by Dubai-based Daman Investments.

“This investment marks a key step towards expanding our work and mission further within Pakistan,” the company said in a post on LinkedIn.

Interview with Maha Shahzad - Founder and CEO, BusCaro: ‘Safe, affordable commute is a basic right’

“This significant milestone would not be possible without the trust of all our esteemed partners, investors, clients, and key stakeholders,” it added.

The company shared a report by Forbes which noted that BusCaro currently enjoys annual recurring revenues of more than $6 million and is projected to get to $8.6 million by the end of the year. It also said the company takes more than 900,000 bookings every month.

The news comes just two months after ride-hailing service Careem shut down operations in Pakistan. According to Forbes, BusCaro, which operates in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, “differs from other commuting apps because it has never sought to target individual passengers. Instead, it signs contracts with employers, universities and schools, all of which have large workforces or student populations that need to get to them each day.”

“To the thousands of parents and women that trust us with their safety - we’re only getting started and we won’t let you down,” wrote founder Maha Shahzad on LinkedIn.

When naming investors in the company, Shahzad also mentioned Epic Angels, Cartography Capital, Wahed and Orbit Startups.

Startups startups in Pakistan Pakistan’s startup entrepreneurs BusCaro Pakistani entrepreneur

Comments

200 characters

BusCaro raises $2m to ‘expand work and mission’

Pakistan’s current account posts $245mn deficit in August

New record high: KSE-100 settles near 158,000 amid strong buying momentum

SBP reserves rise by $21mn, stand at $14.36bn

5 killed, 2 injured in blast at Chaman taxi stand

‘Courts weaponised’ to dismantle PTI, Imran writes to CJP on ‘injustices’

Pakistan’s IT exports rise to $691m in July–August

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan to reach Super Four, send Bangladesh through

Pakistan’s REER index marginally appreciates to 100.10 in August 2025

Pakistan’s BRICS membership likely by 2026, diplomatic sources say

IHC division bench suspends Justice Sattar’s ruling ousting PTA chairman

Read more stories