BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 246.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.5%)
FCCL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.67%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
HUBC 197.31 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.1%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
NBP 189.89 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (4.2%)
PAEL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.36%)
PREMA 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.89%)
PRL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (9.55%)
PTC 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.1%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TELE 9.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.17%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rains, heatwaves pose serious threats to overall cotton production: report

Gohar Ali Khan Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:32pm

A recent report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) raised serious concerns over the final output of cotton, citing heatwaves, heavy rains, floods, and spread of cotton leaf curl virus.

The PCGA in its report raised concerns over the final output despite reporting 40% increase in cotton arrivals (as of September 15, 2025) across the country as compared to the previous year.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Technology Transfer Department at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, stated that during the current season Punjab recorded 690,254 bales showing a 28% increase over last year while Sindh’s arrivals rose to 1,314,130 bales reflecting a 47% jump.

Balochistan also contributed 75,100 bales, he added.

So far, 1,652,204 bales have been procured by textile mills while 325,780 bales remain in stock nationwide, according to Mahmood.

At present, 428 ginning factories are operational.

Mahmood cautioned that recent rains and floods might reduce production by 0.6 to 1 million bales.

Delay in PCCC–PARC merger could put cotton production in serious jeopardy

In southern Punjab, districts such as Jalalpur Pirwala, Alipur, and Lodhran suffered extensive damage while in Bahawalnagar’s tehsils of Fort Abbas Minchinabad, Chishtian and Haroonabad nearly 40% of the crop was affected. These losses directly impacted not only farmers but also the ginning and textile sectors, he explained.

According to Mahmood, national output is feared to remain limited to just 5 million bales, which would necessitate imports of over 6 million bales putting immense pressure on foreign exchange reserves and widening the trade deficit.

Cotton prices agriculture sector cotton crop cotton sector Pakistani cotton Pakistan’s agriculture sector Floods in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Rains, heatwaves pose serious threats to overall cotton production: report

ECC approves key agreements to pave way for Reko Diq project

New record high: KSE-100 settles near 158,000 amid strong buying momentum

SBP reserves rise by $21mn, stand at $14.36bn

‘Courts weaponised’ to dismantle PTI, Imran writes to CJP on ‘injustices’

Pakistan’s IT exports rise to $691m in July–August

Pakistan’s REER index marginally appreciates to 100.10 in August 2025

Pakistan’s BRICS membership likely by 2026, diplomatic sources say

IHC division bench suspends Justice Sattar’s ruling ousting PTA chairman

Pakistani rupee records 30th successive gain against US dollar

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra fail to grab medal at javelin final

Read more stories