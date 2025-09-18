Pakistan’s IT exports rise to $691m in July–August

Pakistan’s IT exports posted steady growth in the first two months of the current fiscal year (FY26), rising 18% year-on-year to $691 million. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed that IT exports had amounted to $584 million in the same period last year.

The sector remains the country’s third-largest exporter after textiles and rice, and accounts for the largest share in services exports.

Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Umair Nizam said that Pakistan’s IT exporters are doing a tremendous job in enhancing the export income of the IT industry and supporting the macroeconomic indicators, including the current account of the country.

IT exporters under the banner of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) are working extensively to enhance exports as they have released their critical role in the stability of macroeconomic indicators, he said.

He asked the government to maintain supportive policies for enhancing exports of the IT sector to achieve long-term goals.

He, however, added that the IT sector still faces several challenges, which should be addressed as soon as possible.

The sector’s steady performance is credited to government’s support in capturing traditional and new markets. Moreover, enhanced participation of IT exporters in renowned tech and trade fairs and roadshows particularly in the USA, UK, European countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region has been bearing fruits.

Incentives and financial measures taken by the ministry and the banking regulator have also helped the sector jack up its export receipts.

Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Chairman Ibrahim Amin said the role of freelancers is instrumental in increasing exports.

He said the ongoing training and capacity building programmes of various institutions and NGOs are increasing the number of freelancers.

Noman Ahmed Said, an IT exporter, said IT exports receipts should increase to $400 to 450 million each month in order to touch the exports target of $5 billion for the current financial year, which is easily achievable in coming months.

He mentioned that AI tools are helpful but they are also posing challenges to business of IT companies and freelancers.

“They (IT companies and freelancers) should not only upgrade their strategy and skills, but also work through joint-venture and collaboration for major projects in foreign markets,” he said.

He suggested that the government need to review its strategy and collaborate with IT exporters to achieve export targets. Government can facilitate them with cost-effective solutions wherever it can, provide regulatory environment with a long-term vision and impactful financial mechanisms.