BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 246.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.5%)
FCCL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.67%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
HUBC 197.31 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.1%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
NBP 189.89 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (4.2%)
PAEL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.36%)
PREMA 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.89%)
PRL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (9.55%)
PTC 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.1%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TELE 9.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.17%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 16,287 Increased By 216.2 (1.35%)
BR30 51,553 Increased By 1179 (2.34%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India says ‘studying security implications’ of Pak–Saudi Arabia defence act

BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2025 03:53pm

India said on Thursday that it was studying the implications of the recent agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on its national security.

In a statement today, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said, “The government was aware that this development, which formalizes a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration.”

On Wednesday, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and PM Shehbaz Sharif, signed the agreement, which clearly states: “Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to bolster strategic ties in line with mutual interests and Islamic solidarity.

Meanwhile, the Indian ministry said that the government remained committed to “protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains”.

According to official sources, Pakistan will now serve as a partner in safeguarding the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah, a role described by leaders as both a privilege and a divine responsibility.

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

Sources confirmed that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir played a pivotal role in bringing the agreement to fruition through extensive negotiations and strategic consultations.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia defence deal Pak Saudi defence ties

Comments

200 characters

India says ‘studying security implications’ of Pak–Saudi Arabia defence act

New record high: KSE-100 settles near 158,000 amid strong buying momentum

Pakistan’s BRICS membership likely by 2026, diplomatic sources say

Pakistani rupee records 30th successive gain against US dollar

Citigroup, CBRE among bidders to advise Pakistan on Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment: report

Pakistan, nuclear watchdog sign Country Programme Framework for 2026-2031

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra fail to grab medal at javelin final

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in August

Pakistan set to export corn as Iran prepares trade mission

National Savings Scheme: CDNS revises profit rates on schemes

Read more stories