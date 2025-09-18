India says ‘studying security implications’ of Pak–Saudi Arabia defence act

India said on Thursday that it was studying the implications of the recent agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on its national security.

In a statement today, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said, “The government was aware that this development, which formalizes a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration.”

On Wednesday, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and PM Shehbaz Sharif, signed the agreement, which clearly states: “Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to bolster strategic ties in line with mutual interests and Islamic solidarity.

Meanwhile, the Indian ministry said that the government remained committed to “protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains”.

According to official sources, Pakistan will now serve as a partner in safeguarding the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah, a role described by leaders as both a privilege and a divine responsibility.

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

Sources confirmed that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir played a pivotal role in bringing the agreement to fruition through extensive negotiations and strategic consultations.