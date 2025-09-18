BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra fail to grab medal at javelin final

  • Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott bags gold medal with 88.16 meter throw
BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 04:52pm
Arshad Nadeem (right) and Neeraj Chopra at the Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP/File
Arshad Nadeem (right) and Neeraj Chopra at the Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP/File

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and India’s Neeraj Chopra failed to secure a spot in the top three of the final of the Men’s Javelin Throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, today.

Arshad fouled his second and fourth throws, while his best was 82.75 meter in the third attempt of the event that started at 3:23pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Hence, Arshad was out of the tournament in the fourth round as he failed to make it to even eighth spot in four rounds. Whereas, Neeraj who reached the fifth round at eighth position could not make a mark to advance to the final round, where six contestants competed. His best was 84.03 meter.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott bagged the gold medal with 88.16 meter throw, Grenada’s Anderson Peters snatched the silver medal with 87.38 meter throw and USA’s Curtis Thompson was handed bronze medal for throwing javelin 86.67 meters away, the third best of the event.

The Pakistani athlete and 11 other players, including India’s Neeraj Chopra, had qualified for the final a day ago.

“Alhamdulilah! Qualified for the FINAL of the World Athletics Championships! Gearing up for the final tomorrow at 3:23PM PST! Humble request: Need your prayers for a strong performance,” Arshad had written on his X account on Wednesday, sharing video of his throw in the qualifying round.

