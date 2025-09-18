DBS, Franklin Templeton, Ripple team up on tokenised money market fund trading

SINGAPORE: DBS Group has partnered with U.S. asset manager Franklin Templeton and blockchain firm Ripple to offer accredited and institutional investors trading and lending services using tokenised money market funds and Ripple’s US dollar stablecoin.

Under the agreement, Singapore’s biggest lender said that it will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token - the unit of the asset manager’s tokenised U.S. dollar money market fund - on the DBS Digital Exchange alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

The setup will allow eligible investors to swap between the two and earn yield, the bank said in a statement.

“This partnership demonstrates how tokenised securities can play that role while injecting greater efficiency and liquidity in global financial markets,” Lim Wee Kian, DBS Digital Exchange CEO, said in the statement.

Crypto exchange Gemini prices IPO above range to raise $425 million

DBS said that it also plans to explore allowing clients to use sgBENJI tokens as collateral for credit, either via bank-run repurchase transactions or through third-party platforms where DBS would act as the agent holding the pledged collateral.

Franklin Templeton will issue the tokens on the XRP Ledger blockchain, according to the statement.