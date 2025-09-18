BML 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.31%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (12.28%)
CPHL 98.68 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.84%)
DCL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.55%)
DGKC 244.44 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (1.65%)
FCCL 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.52%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
HUBC 198.05 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (1.48%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
KOSM 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.71%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
MLCF 107.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
NBP 189.02 Increased By ▲ 6.78 (3.72%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.29%)
POWER 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 191.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.89%)
PREMA 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.28%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.5%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.37%)
SNGP 133.06 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.8%)
SSGC 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.46%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.15%)
TRG 77.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 16,224 Increased By 152.9 (0.95%)
BR30 51,426 Increased By 1052.2 (2.09%)
KSE100 157,496 Increased By 1318 (0.84%)
KSE30 48,046 Increased By 367.5 (0.77%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in August

BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2025 01:28pm

Power generation in Pakistan clocked in at 14,218 GWh in August 2025, an increase of over 8% year-on-year (YoY), suggesting an uptick in economic activity.

Back in August 2024, power generation stood at 13,180 GWh.

Analysts noted that rising temperatures and a significant increase in coal generation helped in demand improvement.

On a monthly basis, power generation surged by 1% as compared to 14,123 GWh in July 2025.

This takes power generation during 2MFY26 at 28,341 GWh, up 1% YoY, as compared to 28,060 GWh in 2MF25.

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

On the other hand, the total cost of generating electricity in Pakistan was up 3%, clocking in at Rs7.7 KWh in August 2025 compared to Rs7.5 KWh in the same month last year

On a monthly basis, the cost was down 1%, compared to Rs7.8 KWh in July 2025.

In August, hydel emerged as the leading source of power generation, accounting for 38.8% of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation.

This was followed by RLNG, which accounted for 15.3% of the overall generation, ahead of nuclear, which accounted for 15.1% of the power generation share.

Among renewables, wind and solar generation amounted to 3.6% and 0.7%, respectively, of the generation mix.

RLNG power generation nuclear power electricity generation hydel generation Pakistan power generation

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in August

KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points amid strong buying momentum

Pakistan’s BRICS membership likely by 2026, diplomatic sources say

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan, nuclear watchdog sign Country Programme Framework for 2026-2031

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra to compete in javelin final today

Gold price remains stable at Rs388,600

Pakistan set to export corn as Iran prepares trade mission

National Savings Scheme: CDNS revises profit rates on schemes

Read more stories