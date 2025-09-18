Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in August

Power generation in Pakistan clocked in at 14,218 GWh in August 2025, an increase of over 8% year-on-year (YoY), suggesting an uptick in economic activity.

Back in August 2024, power generation stood at 13,180 GWh.

Analysts noted that rising temperatures and a significant increase in coal generation helped in demand improvement.

On a monthly basis, power generation surged by 1% as compared to 14,123 GWh in July 2025.

This takes power generation during 2MFY26 at 28,341 GWh, up 1% YoY, as compared to 28,060 GWh in 2MF25.

On the other hand, the total cost of generating electricity in Pakistan was up 3%, clocking in at Rs7.7 KWh in August 2025 compared to Rs7.5 KWh in the same month last year

On a monthly basis, the cost was down 1%, compared to Rs7.8 KWh in July 2025.

In August, hydel emerged as the leading source of power generation, accounting for 38.8% of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation.

This was followed by RLNG, which accounted for 15.3% of the overall generation, ahead of nuclear, which accounted for 15.1% of the power generation share.

Among renewables, wind and solar generation amounted to 3.6% and 0.7%, respectively, of the generation mix.