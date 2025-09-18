BML 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (8.16%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.66%)
CPHL 98.56 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.72%)
DCL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
DGKC 244.20 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (1.55%)
FCCL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.43%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
HUBC 197.80 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.35%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.3%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
MLCF 107.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
NBP 189.02 Increased By ▲ 6.78 (3.72%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
PPL 191.05 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.86%)
PREMA 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.3%)
PRL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (5.17%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.37%)
SNGP 133.29 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.97%)
SSGC 44.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.24%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
TRG 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 16,219 Increased By 148.3 (0.92%)
BR30 51,424 Increased By 1050.5 (2.09%)
KSE100 157,479 Increased By 1301.1 (0.83%)
KSE30 48,033 Increased By 354.6 (0.74%)
European stocks rise after Fed rate cut; SIG tanks

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% to 553.49 points
Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 01:06pm

European shares nudged up on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered borrowing costs for the first time since December, while shares of SIG plummeted after the Swiss-based company issued a profit warning.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% to 553.49 points, as of 0715 GMT, in broad-based gains.

Late on Wednesday, the U.S. central bank cut interest rates by an expected quarter of a percentage point, its first dovish policy move since December.

However, the Fed also indicated that it will take a measured approach to lowering borrowing costs for the rest of this year, dampening some optimism.

In Denmark, Novo Nordisk rose 2.6% after data showed an experimental Wegovy pill showed a 16.6% weight-loss in a late-stage study, compared to previous trials of injectable versions of the drug.

On the flip side, SIG Group slid 20% and triggered a trading halt after the Swiss packaging group issued a profit warning for 2025 and suspended its cash dividend.

Britain’s Next lost 5.5% after the fashion retailer said it expects UK sales growth to slow in the second half of the year, which overshadowed results that showed profit in the first half rose 13.8%.

European shares

