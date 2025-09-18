BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
European shares close flat ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended flat on Wednesday as investors avoided making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, while Puma surged on a report of a takeover approach for the sportswear firm.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.05 percent lower at 550.53 points, to trade at a one-week low.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, as the central bank navigates the signs of cracks in the labour market.

While the verdict is largely baked in, it will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s potential comments on the monetary policy outlook that will hold investors’ interest.

“But the question is: Is this the first step in a number of rate cuts to come, or is the Fed still not willing to commit to any path for interest rates in the future?”

“It is why European markets are not moving very strongly today, given that uncertainty.”

The meeting will also highlight the political influence affecting the Fed, underscored by Steven Miran - currently on leave from the Trump administration - joining the policy table, alongside Fed Governor Lisa Cook, who has so far

fended off attempts by President Donald Trump to remove her.

On the STOXX 600, the oil and gas index led losses by falling 1.2 percent, tracking lower crude prices. It was joined by basic resources, also down 1.2 percent, as copper prices hit a week’s low.

Meanwhile, Puma jumped 16.7 percent to a near two-month high after Manager Magazin reported two parties were preparing for a potential takeover of the German sportswear maker. Peer retailer Adidas was up 1.7 percent, while JD Sports added 0.5 percent.

Jamie Salter of Authentic Brands and Alex Dibelius of CVC expressed interest in the Pinault family’s 29 percent stake.

Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp labelled UniCredit’s approach for a potential merger as “unfriendly” and said any deal would likely hurt revenue.

Commerzbank fell 2.7 percent and UniCredit lost 3.5 percent, driving the regional banking index 1 percent lower.

