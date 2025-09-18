Pakistan, nuclear watchdog sign Country Programme Framework for 2026-2031

Pakistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed the fifth Country Programme Framework (CPD) for five years — 2026-2031.

The framework was signed by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar and IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation Hua Liu on the sidelines of the ongoing IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

As per the IAEA, a CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a member state and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

IAEA support will enhance capabilities in emergency preparedness, radioactive waste disposal, safe transport, and the use of Artificial Intelligence in regulation.

Pakistan has been an IAEA member state since 1957. Its 2026-2031 CPF identifies five priority areas — food and agriculture, human health and nutrition, climate change and water resource management, nuclear power and radiation and nuclear safety, the IAEA said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the PAEC chairman said the signing of this CPF reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology, Radio Pakistan reported.

On September 17, 2019, Pakistan and IAEA had signed Pakistan’s CPF for the period of 2020–2025.