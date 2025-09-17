Pakistan stands with Muslim world as nuclear power: Dar

DOHA: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that as a nuclear power and a member of the Muslim Ummah, the country will fulfill its responsibilities to protect regional peace and sovereignty.

He made the remarks in an interview with Al Jazeera, strongly condemning Israel’s strikes on Qatar after Lebanon and Syria.

Dar stressed that there is no justification for targeting a sovereign country, noting Pakistan’s role as a brotherly ally of Qatar. He urged Muslim states to move beyond verbal condemnations and adopt a clear roadmap against Israeli aggression.

“The eyes of the whole world are on this meeting. The Muslim Ummah is expecting this from us,” he said, adding that a ceasefire in Gaza is now urgent as Palestinians face severe humanitarian challenges.

The deputy PM revealed that Arab countries have already discussed the possibility of forming a joint security force. He emphasized that its aim should be peace and stability, not aggression.

Dar warned that Israel’s actions show it is not serious about peace. He underlined Pakistan’s long-standing policy of advocating dialogue but stressed that seriousness and firm intent are essential for any negotiations to succeed.

Ishaq Dar criticised the United Nations Security Council for failing to act decisively on long-standing disputes such as Kashmir and Palestine.