World

Trump tariffs could fund bailout for US farmers, agriculture secretary tells FT

  • Rollins said financing the bailout with “tariff income that is now coming into America” was “absolutely a potential”
Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 10:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Trump administration is drawing up plans to use tariff revenue to fund a program to support US farmers, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins.

“There may be circumstances under which we will be very seriously looking to and announcing a package soon,” Rollins told the newspaper in an interview on Wednesday.

Rollins said financing the bailout with “tariff income that is now coming into America” was “absolutely a potential.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Trump’s higher tariff rates hit goods from major US trading partners

The report follows pressure from farm groups after China stopped purchases of soybeans from the U.S. in their tit-for-tat trade dispute, and as tariffs have pushed up costs for fertiliser, machinery and other imported inputs.

Agriculture has emerged as a major point of contention between China and the U.S. as the superpowers are locked in a tariff war launched by President Donald Trump.

