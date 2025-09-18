BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-18

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

Rizwan Bhatti Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s central government debt surged to Rs 78.2 trillion in the first month of the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), continuing its upward trajectory.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total debt, including both domestic and external borrowings, grew by Rs 350 billion in July 2025.This increase brings the country’s total debt to Rs 78.238 trillion, up from Rs 77.888 trillion in June 2025. On a year-on-year basis, the central government’s debt has risen by 12.4 percent, compared to Rs 69.623 trillion in July 2024.

A closer look at the breakdown reveals that domestic debt saw a notable rise, climbing by 15.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 1 percent month-on-month (MoM), reaching Rs 54.9 trillion in July 2025 as against Rs 54.471 trillion in June 2025 and Rs 47.716 trillion in July 2024.

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

In contrast, external debt grew at a slower pace, up 6.1 percent YoY but decreased by 0.7 percent MoM, totaling Rs 23.3 trillion by the end of July 2025.

The decline in external debt is likely due to fluctuations in the exchange rate, which can reduce the local currency value of foreign-denominated debt.

The Weighted Average Customer Exchange Rate for the US dollar was Rs 282.8537in July 2025, compared to Rs 283.7493 in June 2025 for the calculation of external debt.

The SBP has earned a healthy profit in the last fiscal year (FY25) and major part Rs 2.4 trillion of the profit is transferred to the federal government. With the receipt of SBP profit, the net budgetary borrowing from the banking system declined sharply, while banks’ credit to the non-government sector increased.

For FY26, the federal government aims further fiscal consolidation with a targeted primary surplus of 2.4 percent of GDP. Achieving this target will hinge on concerted revenue collection efforts and rationalization of expenditures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy SBP debt government borrowing government debt central government debt

Comments

200 characters

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

Red tape slows global satellite internet rollout

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating flood mapping systems

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories