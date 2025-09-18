BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
SECP, PSX launch ‘Investment Awareness Initiative’ in KP

Amjad Ali Shah Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:38am

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has taken a major step toward promotion of financial literacy and protection of investors, listing businesses in Pakistan Stock Exchange by launching the ‘Investment Awareness Initiative’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday.

The initiative is a joint venture of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Stock Exchange that was formally launched, during a ceremony held at the chamber house, aimed at to develop awareness of the public at large about the financial concepts, investment basics and financial planning.

Officials and organizers say it is an endeavour to promote Financial Literacy to inculcate awareness among the startups and young entrepreneurs on investment, particularly equity investments in the stock market, and the role of the capital market in the economy of Pakistan.

The step aims to empower the future of Investment in KP and promote investors protection and financial literacy, which initially began from Peshawar that would be expanded to educational institutions and divisional level.

Opening ceremony was graced by SECP Commissioner Zeeshan Rehman Khattak and Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director PSX Farrukh H Sabzwari as key-note speakers, while SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan presided over the session.

The chamber senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar, members of the executive committee Adnan Nasir, Abbas Faud Azeem, Sajjad Zaheer, Aftab Iqbal, Abdul Nasir, Safiullah Khan, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan, Rashid Iqbal Siddiqui, Faiz Rasool, WCCIP office bearers, members, AOD SECP Osman Syed, Joint Director SECP Murtaza Abbas, Head of Marketing and Communications PSX Obaidur Rehman, traders, industrialists and others were in attendance in a large number.

In his keynote remarks, SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan thanked SECP and PSX for collaboration for the initiative to enhance the financial literacy and protection of investors in the province.

The SCCI chief said the main purpose of the joint initiative was to improve financial literacy, encourage investment in productive sectors, and help individuals achieve financial well-being.

Senior officials Zeeshan Khattak, Farrukh H Sabzwari and Murtaza Abbas highlighted the significance and main purpose of the investment awareness initiative, stating that financial education enhances the consumers’/investors’ understanding of financial products and concepts through information, instruction and/or objective advice.

Senior officials informed about investing in public rights and their obligations, besides the importance of registration process companies with SECP and listing with PSX.

SECP commissioner said the initiative’s prime objective is to educate potential investors on various aspects of financial markets, including savings, investment, capital markets, and risk assessment, ultimately aiming to boost national savings and economic growth.

