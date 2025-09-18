Life term awarded to two accused

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to two accused Gulfam Ali and Arsalan alias Bholi on charges of criminally assaulting a mentally disabled minor girl with a fine of Rs 30,000 each.

Manawan police had registered the case in 2022 under section 375-A of Pakistan Penal Code against the accused persons.

A prosecutor presented the evidence including eleven witnesses, the victim’s statement, and DNA reports, which proved the charges.

