Gandapur seeks judiciary intervention for his meetings with IK

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday appealed to the superior judiciary to intervene amid alleged restrictions on his access to jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

Talking to journalists, Gandapur said that as the province’s chief executive, it was imperative to consult Khan on key issues affecting governance and peace efforts, which were currently being obstructed by limitations on their meetings.

He claimed that the relative peace in both the province and the country was largely credited to policies enacted during Khan’s tenure as prime minister.

While acknowledging a recent resurgence in militancy, he maintained that the issue should be addressed through dialogue, not military action.

Gandapur appealed to the High Courts and the Supreme Court to expedite action on his petition seeking permission for unhindered meetings with the former premier.

He alleged deliberate efforts by certain elements within PTI to undermine these meetings.

The chief minister condemned internal dissent within PTI, accusing some party members of spreading false accusations and undermining collective efforts to secure Khan’s release. “There are elements within the party causing internal divisions,” he said, adding that infighting was detrimental to the party’s unity.

Addressing broader political issues, Gandapur criticised what he termed misplaced political narratives and urged stakeholders to focus on resolving pressing national challenges rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.

“We should feel the pain of our martyrs and work towards policy solutions rather than petty politics,” he remarked.

