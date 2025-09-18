Illegal hoarders: 319,346 MT of wheat recovered

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Directorate and the PERA Force inspected 2,095 locations across the province during the last 16 days and recovered 319,346 metric tons of wheat from illegal hoarders.

According to the spokesperson of the price control department, the crackdown is going on across the province. Last month, flour mills had wheat stocks of 1,419,998 metric tons, while this month so far, their wheat reserves have reached 1,582,864 tons.

In addition, through the grinding of 297,652 tons of wheat, the supply of flour has been ensured over the past 16 days. The price of wheat, which had reached up to Rs3,800 per 40kg, has now come down to Rs3,000 in the open market. The secretary price control and director general food have already issued directions to further tighten the crackdown against illegal hoarders.

