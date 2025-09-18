Sharjeel, Nasir meet Yutong Bus Co officials

SHANGHAI: Officials from China’s well-known Yutong Bus Company met with Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in Shanghai.

The meeting focused on investment opportunities in Sindh’s transport and energy sectors. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in transport and alternative energy.

Yutong officials briefed the ministers on their latest bus models and expressed interest in introducing them in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh.

On the occasion, Sindh Senior Minister & Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government is committed to providing citizens with safe and high-quality transport. He described the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone as a major opportunity for foreign investors, noting that it offers a ten-year tax exemption along with comprehensive facilities for international investors.

He added that large-scale reforms are needed in Sindh’s transport sector and that improving bus services in Karachi and other cities is a top priority. He stressed that the Sindh government wants international companies like Yutong to set up bus manufacturing in Pakistan to meet the local market’s needs.

Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government is eager to promote public transport based on environmentally friendly and alternative energy sources. He noted that Yutong buses could be an excellent fit given their green technology. He said that the Sindh government will fully support transparent investment its priorities are to provide better facilities for the public and a sustainable business environment for investors.

