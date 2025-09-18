BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-18

Sharjeel, Nasir meet Yutong Bus Co officials

Press Release Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:29am

SHANGHAI: Officials from China’s well-known Yutong Bus Company met with Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in Shanghai.

The meeting focused on investment opportunities in Sindh’s transport and energy sectors. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in transport and alternative energy.

Yutong officials briefed the ministers on their latest bus models and expressed interest in introducing them in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh.

On the occasion, Sindh Senior Minister & Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government is committed to providing citizens with safe and high-quality transport. He described the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone as a major opportunity for foreign investors, noting that it offers a ten-year tax exemption along with comprehensive facilities for international investors.

He added that large-scale reforms are needed in Sindh’s transport sector and that improving bus services in Karachi and other cities is a top priority. He stressed that the Sindh government wants international companies like Yutong to set up bus manufacturing in Pakistan to meet the local market’s needs.

Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government is eager to promote public transport based on environmentally friendly and alternative energy sources. He noted that Yutong buses could be an excellent fit given their green technology. He said that the Sindh government will fully support transparent investment its priorities are to provide better facilities for the public and a sustainable business environment for investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sharjeel Inam Memon Pakistan and China Yutong Bus Co officials Yutong buses Sindh transport sector

Comments

200 characters

Sharjeel, Nasir meet Yutong Bus Co officials

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

2.9m Pakistanis leave country in 3 years

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating Pakistan’s flood mapping systems

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories