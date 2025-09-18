‘Justice Jahangiri matter’ Lawyer files application seeking audio, video record of hearing

ISLAMABAD: Former Advocate General (AG) Islamabad Jahangir Khan Jadoon, on Wednesday, submitted an application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar seeking provision of audio and video recording of the hearing during which the court barred Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing judicial duties.

In his application, Jadoon stated that on 16.09.2025, Petition No. 3670/2025 titled “Mian Dawood v. Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, etc.” was taken up by the IHC Divisional Bench led by Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan in Court Room No. 1.

He added that, as per widely circulated media reports, the Chief Justice observed during the hearing that no decision was being taken and that all counsel would be heard.

However, Jadoon further said that in a subsequent development, an order was passed restraining Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from performing his judicial functions pending proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Commission.

He continued that this ‘abrupt divergence’ between the stated course of hearing and the order passed amounts to a serious matter for all members of the Bar who are officers of the court. It is; therefore, of paramount importance not only to retain but also to provide a copy of the audio and video footage of the proceedings of Court Room No. 1 on 16.09.2025 from 1:00 p.m. onwards.

He wrote, “I accordingly request that: i) complete audio and video footage of the above proceedings be preserved on the Court’s record, and ii) A copy of the said footage be provided to the undersigned on the USB attached with this application.

