Communication body’s meetings: Absence of key officials irks NA panel

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Communications has expressed serious concern over the repeated absence of the Secretary Communications and Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA) from committee meetings, terming it a “disregard for parliamentary proceedings” and warning that the matter could be referred to the Speaker or Privilege Committee for action.

The committee, with Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in the chair, met here on Wednesday. Members of the panel stressed that Parliament is the voice of the nation and that last-minute notices or non-appearance by senior officials undermine its authority.

Under Rules 227(3) and 227(4) of the National Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, the committee has powers equivalent to a civil court to summon individuals. However, in view of written directives from the Prime Minister submitted during the session, the committee agreed to defer all NHA-related agenda items to the next meeting.

During the session, the Inspector General (IG) of the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) briefed members on a recent viral incident of public manhandling by a motorway officer. He informed that the officer had been suspended, found guilty after an inquiry and issued a show-cause notice, with the dismissal process now underway.

A member demanded that a formal dismissal notification be shared with the committee and raised another complaint of manhandling of a family traveling from Sukkur to Multan. The IG assured a full investigation and report at the next meeting. The committee also recommended increasing the frequency of speed-limit signboards on highways and bringing Motorway Police salaries at par with Punjab Police to maintain morale and professionalism.

The Director General of Pakistan Post briefed the committee on organizational reforms and future plans. Lawmakers, however, raised concerns about irregularities, including postage stamps without serial numbers and delays in issuing insurance cheques, which they said created opportunities for corruption. The committee directed that the Postal Life Insurance Company be invited to the next meeting to provide details of its policies, MOUs, and the number of cheques issued this year. It also instructed Pakistan Post to prepare a draft bill amending the Pakistan Post Office Act, 1898, to align with modern practices and public-private partnership models.

Members also sought a detailed report on Pakistan Post rest houses and related revenues, along with updates on a fraud incident reported in Sukkur.

The meeting was attended by committee members including Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Akhtar Bibi, Muhammad Azhar Khan Leghari, Dr. Darshan, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi, Ramesh Lal, Muhammad Usman Badini, and Hameed Hussain, as well as Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan and senior officials from the ministry and affiliated departments.

