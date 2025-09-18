Pakistan, Palestine ink MoU for improving healthcare ties

ISLAMABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pakistan and Palestine to enhance bilateral relations in the health sector.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the agreement was signed by Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on behalf of Pakistan, while the Palestinian Ambassador represented his government at the event.

The MoU has been drafted to enhance collaboration in advanced medical fields, professional training, and joint research. The move is expected to create long-term avenues for strengthening healthcare systems in both countries.

Kamal announced that a Pakistan–Palestine Health Working Group will be established within the next 30 days. This body will supervise the implementation of the MoU and ensure that the agreed initiatives are carried out effectively.

He explained that cooperation will cover a broad spectrum of medical specialties. These include interventional cardiology, organ transplant, orthopaedic surgery, endoscopic ultrasound, burn treatment, and plastic surgery.

Pakistan will also assist Palestine in strengthening expertise in infectious diseases, ophthalmology, pharmaceuticals, and collaborative medical research. Training opportunities for Palestinian health professionals at Pakistan’s premier medical institutions are part of the plan. “The purpose of this agreement is to foster closer collaboration for improving the health and well-being of the people of both brotherly nations,” Kamal said. “The hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with Palestine, and we stand ready to assist our Palestinian brothers and sisters in every possible way.”

The Palestinian Ambassador welcomed the initiative and extended gratitude to the government of Pakistan. He noted that Palestine highly values Pakistan’s unwavering support in political, humanitarian, and now medical spheres.

