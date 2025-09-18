BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
Markets Print 2025-09-18

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 113,295 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,400 tonnes of import cargo and 49,895 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 63,400 tonnes comprised of 7,805 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,821 tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo,256 tonnes of Chickpeas, & 45,518 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 49,895 tonnes comprised of, 30,116 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,779 tonnes of Clinkers, & 4,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Cosco Glory, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Glovis Solar, Whiteland, & Celsius Emmen, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QSIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, GFS Juno, Capoeira, Al-Thakhira and Icarius left the port on Wednesday, while four more ships, AN-61, Saga, Santosa-66 and Shanghai Bulker are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 93,288 tonnes, comprising 78,791 tonnes imports cargo and 14,497 export cargo carried in 1,978 Containers (1,355 TEUs Imports & 625 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Gianna, Giovanni Topic, DS Ocean, Kiran Australia and Nikos-N & two more ships, Hansa Africa and Hua Chuang carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, Coal and Container expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, EVTL, PQEPT, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday September 17th, 2025.

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

